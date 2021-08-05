The Company Lab Rebrands Startup Week, Opens Calls For Events

The Company Lab (CO.LAB) announced Wednesday the rebranding of Startup Week, and the nonprofit’s new CEO Lindsey Cox called on community members to help reignite entrepreneurial momentum and embrace ongoing innovation.

“I’m asking everyone who is invested in our city to join us in reigniting its entrepreneurial spirit and championing the ongoing innovation here,” Cox said at a Wednesday news conference. “The past year and a half brought a lot of challenges, but after the period of forced deceleration, we are well positioned to reimagine, re-engage and reignite the momentum our city and its residents thrive on.”

Joined by a hand-selected group of supporters, the Startup Week Committee, who are volunteering to make this year’s event distinctive, Cox showed off Startup Week’s new branding.

Local creative agency Tiny Giant revamped the logo, which had not been updated since Startup Week’s inception in 2014.

Additionally, Cox also said that submissions are now open to anyone who wants to organize an event for the multi-day entrepreneurial celebration.

The Company Lab’s team are stewards of Startup Week, but the majority of events are imagined and organized by local individuals, organizations or companies.

Although Startup Week is a celebration of all things entrepreneurial, the overall energy is collaborative and there are always events that anyone can enjoy.

In the past there have been mixers, panel discussions, fireside chats, silent discos, networking events, keynote speakers, cocktail parties, yoga classes, live music.

“If you could combine a carnival, business convention, and a Chattanooga festival ... Well that's Startup Week CHA,” Nicole Coleman, Innovation District events & marketing manager for The Enterprise Center, said.

This year, CO.LAB is asking organizers to embrace delight on Friday with a special focus on fun, community-friendly events that appeal to anyone — whether they are into startup companies and entrepreneurship.

The Company Lab is also looking for sponsors to work with. For more information about that email Lindsey@Colab.is.