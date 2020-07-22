The Enterprise Center Seeks Proposals For Creation Of Online Tool For Businesses

The Enterprise Center is seeking proposals for creation of a web-based tool to assist small businesses faced with emergencies. The selected design and development firm will build an accessible, user-focused “Resiliency Kit” that will help small businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based institutions navigate challenges during uncertain times.

“COVID-19 has created tremendous challenges for many of our community’s small businesses,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “It's important we provide our small businesses with the tools to adapt when they are faced with adverse circumstances, now and in the future.”

The aim of the Resiliency Kit is to equip small businesses to respond to changes efficiently and effectively by identifying what they need to navigate a crisis, who can help them, and where and how to pursue resources and support for sustainability. The need for this kind of tool became apparent as many community organizations faced challenges applying for and receiving funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“So many small businesses, nonprofits, and faith-based organizations have desperately needed help during the pandemic, but that help has often been out of reach because of technical barriers,” said Deb Socia, the president of The Enterprise Center.

“We believe this Resiliency Kit will be useful for small businesses as they recover from Covid-19, but also as they navigate other crises that may come up in the future,” said Kevin Love, the community and external relationships manager at The Enterprise Center.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is August 4, and the project should be completed on or before October 27. Those interested in applying can find more information and proposal submission guidelines at www.theenterprisectr.org/resiliency.