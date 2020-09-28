The Mane Oasyss: Care For Natural Hair

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Joscelyn Johnson, owner of The Mane Oasyss and JoLei Hair Oil and Products, has been an expert on hair and skin care almost before she graduated from school.

In fact, she spent her college years mixing hair potions in her dorm room. When you visit The Mane Oasyss or drop by her website to order some products, you’ll be benefiting from Johnson’s years of hands-on experience with natural hair.

“I was diagnosed with eczema in grade school,” she says. “I’ve always had an issue with strong scents, washing powders, and detergents, starting from childhood through when I obtained my professional certification. So over the years I researched different ingredients. I came across Shea butter, and it took off from there. Now I offer three product lines for hair, skin, and face care.”

However, Johnson is best known for the close relationships she builds with customers at The Main Oasyss.

Experience Expert Hair Care

The Mane Oasyss is located in Northgate Mall in the J. C. Penney area. Johnson specializes in natural hair; in addition to braids, locs, cutting, and styling, she offers customers advice about how to keep their hair healthy and beautiful.

“African-American hair has more texture and a thicker consistency than other nationalities,” Johnson says. “Going back to my eczema, I had to keep my hair in the most natural state. In the African-American community as a whole, going back to the natural texture of your hair is becoming more popular nowadays.”

Working with natural hair takes extra time, and Johnson is happy to give that time to every customer. She can spend from two to four hours at a session, she says.

“You have to give natural hair more time and TLC, and love it,” she says. “I spend time with each client building relationships, talking about their home regimens, and giving them tips and tricks on how to love their hair a little better.”

Even with COVID-19 precautions strictly in place, The Mane Oasyss is still a place you can find peace and—as Johnson says—TLC in a sometimes-stressful world. And there’s a great promotion that never ends: every sixth appointment is 15 percent off.

Treat Yourself to JoLei

Whether you’re looking for a hair, skin, or body product, JoLei has something for you. Each product line features home-made contains natural ingredients. The pleasant scents come from plants you can recognize, such as dried roses, meaning they’ll be gentle for sensitive skin.

Hair Care. Johnson’s hair therapy oil is compounded of jojoba, grapeseed, and castor oils, with a few essential oils. “These are my number one products,” Johnson says. “Customers love them. You can use these oils for hair or body.”

Body Care. Products such as lip balm, hand sanitizer, body butter and bath soak meet needs from hygiene to moisturization. “I whip my body butter from 100 percent raw Shea butter with essential oils,” Johnson says. “Whipping gives it a softer consistency.”

Skin Care. From African black soap to scrubs and toners, these products can complement any ethnicity, Johnson says.

Find Joscelyn Johnson

