The Westin Chattanooga Awarded Hotel Of The Year

The Westin Chattanooga, the only AAA Four-Diamond Hotel in Chattanooga, received the prestigious honor of being named Marriott International’s 2019 Hotel of the Year for the Distinctive Category.

The Westin Chattanooga was honored over 689 Le MERIDIAN, Westin, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Renaissance Hotels in the North and South America Marriott International portfolio.

The criteria for the Hotel of the Year Award includes guest satisfaction; event satisfaction; community involvement; year-over-year improvements; financial performance; and associate engagement and promotions. Among the 140 Westins worldwide, The Westin Chattanooga finished 2019 as the #4 Hotel in the portfolio for guest satisfaction and intent to recommend.

“It is so exciting to see our team recognized for their 2019 efforts and accomplishments,” said Tom Underwood, general manager of The Westin Chattanooga. “Every member of our staff contributed on a daily basis to make this recognition possible. There are so many amazing hotels and resorts within the Marriott Family and to be recognized as one of the best is such a wonderful distinction for us.”

Mr. Underwood and Director of Sales and Marketing Richard Pauley have been instrumental in the success of The Westin Chattanooga. Mr. Pauley was the hotel’s first employee and for the past four years he has directed the sales efforts at The Westin Chattanooga in creating unique events, hosting large conferences and maintaining a consistently high occupancy level.

The hospitality industry leader has spent 16 years leading sales initiatives and teams at upscale hotels and resorts. Mr. Underwood, the hotel’s second employee, has led operations through pre-opening into a consistent top Westin property, as the hotel has finished in Westin’s Top 5 every year and will again in 2020.

Underwood has worked for the past two decades as a general manager for numerous hotels. Under the leadership of Underwood and Pauley, The Westin Chattanooga has a low turnover rate in its management and leadership team which helps drive a consistent message and give guests a more personalized experience when they visit.

Businessman Reed Wolter greatly enjoys his visits to the hotel and is pleased to call The Westin Chattanooga his second home. “As a weekly business traveler, it is always a breath of fresh air to frequent The Westin Chattanooga,” says Wolter. “The exceptional service demonstrated by the entire staff provides the feeling of comfort as many have come to be considered as family over the last few years.”

“The Westin Chattanooga team embodies our local hospitality industry’s efforts to treat visitors as if they’re one of us,’ says Barry White, CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Company. “As the award signifies, they’ve created more than a hotel. The West Village is a destination within our destination, an experience attracting both visitors and locals.”

The Westin Chattanooga is located in the heart of The West Village, the recently revitalized two block area of downtown that is home to four hotels; three free-standing dining outlets; a dessert shop; coffee shops; boutiques; retail establishments; and other businesses.

