Tivoli Theatre Foundation Launches Recovery Fund

Since its founding in 2015, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has led a momentous turnaround of the Tivoli Theatre, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium and the Walker Theatre.

With an increase of over 900% in the number of shows annually, 4 seasons of the best of Broadway, and hundreds of wonderful concerts every year, the Foundation has led a remarkable renaissance of the performing arts in Chattanooga and brought our community together like never before.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an unparalleled closure that has forced the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to suspend performances in order to keep its patrons and community safe and healthy. “This closure has had an unprecedented impact on our organization, and the performing arts specifically.

As rescheduled shows and events become canceled shows and events, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has lost over $4 million dollars and we stand to lose millions more the longer this pandemic continues” said Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “We have some of the best patrons in the nation that have consistently supported our venues and organization for years, and now more than ever we need their continued support in order to keep the arts alive in Chattanooga.”

With that in mind, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation today announced that it is launching the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Recovery Fund, a new effort that will help support much needed work to maintain the historic facilities under the Tivoli Theatre Foundation's control, as well as enable the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to emerge from this unprecedented period able to again bring the magic of performing arts and concerts back to its stages.

A few examples of donations - as well as some of the accompanying donor benefits - that can help the organization navigate through this challenging period include*:

$100 to replace a lightbulb in the historic Tivoli Marquee

to replace a lightbulb in the historic Tivoli Marquee $200 to keep the water running at the theatre for two weeks

to keep the water running at the theatre for two weeks $500 that will help maintain the CDC’s guidelines for safely reopening

that will help maintain the CDC’s guidelines for safely reopening $1,000 to fund monthly maintenance of staging equipment

to fund monthly maintenance of staging equipment $2,500 that will fund a Bobby Stone Film Series movie presentation upon reopeningIncludes 4 tickets, 4 beverages, 4 popcorns when movies return to the Tivoli

that will fund a Bobby Stone Film Series movie presentation upon reopeningIncludes 4 tickets, 4 beverages, 4 popcorns when movies return to the Tivoli $5,000 to enable HVAC capabilities to preserve historic architectural details and paint

to enable HVAC capabilities to preserve historic architectural details and paint $10,000 to help offset the utility costs required to properly maintain the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium for one monthGifts of over $10,000 will be recognized with a special message of your choosing on the Tivoli Marquee**

to help offset the utility costs required to properly maintain the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium for one monthGifts of over $10,000 will be recognized with a special message of your choosing on the Tivoli Marquee** $15,000 will enable us to bring a Walker Theatre show back to the stage when we reopenIncludes 4 tickets and 4 beverages to a future Walker Theatre performance of your choosing

Patrons who wish to learn more or make a gift can visit tivolichattanooga.com/Recovery.

* All donations will go toward a Friends of the Tivoli membership. Learn more at tivolichattanooga.com friends.

** Marquee message must be mutually agreed upon by the donor and The Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!