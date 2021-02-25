Tivoli Theatre Foundation Launches The Recovery Fund Challenge

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is excited to launch the Recovery Fund Challenge to help our historic venues return to life. This challenge, made possible by the Bobby Stone Foundation, provides donors to our 501(c)(3) nonprofit the opportunity to DOUBLE the impact of any contribution. These efforts will support the vital work needed to promote and preserve our historic, nearly 100 year old venues.

“For nearly a year, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation has endured an unprecedented time in our industry for both live entertainment and the venues that play host to it. Due to the pandemic, we have not been able to bring the world class talent to Chattanooga that our community has grown to love since we were founded in 2015. While we have seen tremendous success from fundraising and other opportunities to date, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation still has a long road ahead to return to form once we're cleared to gather again. We're excited to launch the Recovery Fund Challenge in hopes of bringing us one step closer towards that goal, “ said Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

Contributions to the Recovery Fund challenge will be matched dollar for dollar up to $200,000. Proceeds will benefit everything from allowing the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to promote and market shows to the ongoing work to maintain the buildings under their control, including extensive restoration efforts in the Tivoli Theatre and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

“We are excited to help the Tivoli Foundation through this difficult time, and we know Bobby, who was a founding board member of the Tivoli Foundation, would want to make sure that historic places like the Tivoli Theatre are around when we are able to again return together as a community,” said Mike Pollock, Executive Director of the Bobby Stone Foundation. “We hope the community will really respond to this opportunity to have a tremendous impact and ensure that the magic of the performing arts remains in Chattanooga for generations to come.”

A few examples of donations - as well as some of the accompanying donor benefits - that can help the organization navigate through this challenging period include*:

$100 to replace a lightbulb in the historic Tivoli Marquee

$200 to keep the water running at the Theatre for two weeks

$500 that will help maintain the CDC’s guidelines for safely reopening

$1,000 to fund monthly maintenance of staging equipment

$2,500 that will fund a Bobby Stone Film Series movie presentation upon reopening / Includes 4 tickets, 4 beverages, 4 popcorns when movies return to the Tivoli

$5,000 to enable HVAC capabilities to preserve historic architectural details and paint

$10,000 to help offset the utility costs required to properly maintain the historic Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium for one month / Gifts of over $10,000 will be recognized with a special message of your choosing on the Tivoli Marquee**

$15,000 will enable us to bring a Walker Theatre show back to the stage when we reopen / Includes 4 tickets and 4 beverages to a future Walker Theatre performance of your choosing

Support the Tivoli Theater Foundation now by visiting this link.

*All donations will go toward a Friends of the Tivoli membership. Learn more here.

**Marquee message must be mutually agreed upon by the donor and The Tivoli Theatre Foundation and will be featured for one week.

