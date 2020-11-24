Tivoli Theatre To Shut Down For Season, Needs Help To Keep Going

Few things make us happier or more grateful than the transformative power of live entertainment. In March of this year, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation was set to have another record-breaking season for the arts in Chattanooga.

With wonderful concerts like Dave Chappelle and Drew & Ellie Holcomb, and our 4th season of Broadway well underway featuring favorite titles like Beautiful, Les Miserable and the Color Purple, 2020 looked to be another banner year.

Unfortunately, we are facing unprecedented times that have forced us to close our doors again in order to keep you, our patrons, and our community at large, safe and healthy. This closure has had an unprecedented impact on our community, and the performing arts specifically.

As rescheduled shows and events become canceled shows and events, the financial impact on organizations like the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is creating significant challenges to navigate our financial stability and future. In fact, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is projected to lose $8.5 million in expected revenue by the end of 2020 and stands to lose even more as the pandemic continues

During this season of giving, we ask that you please consider supporting the performing arts in Chattanooga and making a contribution to the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Recovery Fund. This fund will help support much needed efforts to maintain our beautiful and historic facilities, as well as enable the Tivoli Theatre Foundation to emerge from this unprecedented period able to again bring the magic of performing arts and concerts back to our stages.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and browse the Tivoli Theatre Gift Shop! In addition to gift cards available for all venues, the Tivoli Theatre is thrilled to offer you the perfect stocking stuffer this year. Our glass-blown ornament is a replica of the Tivoli Theatre's vertical marquee sign which overlooks Broad Street. Designed with exquisite details and care, each piece was crafted by hand creating an heirloom to be cherished for many years to come. Get yours while supplies last!

Thank you for supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We hope you will continue to make an impact on the arts in Chattanooga by making a generous gift to the Recovery Fund. Now more than ever, because of your support, we will go forward together.

* All donations will go toward a Friends of the Tivoli membership. Learn more at tivolichattanooga.com/friends.

