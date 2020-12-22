Walmart Leans In To Fight Against Hunger In Tennessee This Holiday Season

The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues to plague families and individuals across the country, with an estimated one in six at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19.

This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of one in nine struggling with food insecurity, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. As a result, food banks and pantries are having difficulties keeping up with demand.

To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.

In addition to funds, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs will also be donating food to help local communities combat food insecurity.

For years, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have supported hunger-relief organizations, and this year is no different. Last year, in Tennessee, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs combined to donate more than 19.7 million pounds of food to local food banks.

“Our relationship with Feeding America is so important to our associates and to me,” said Tim Steward, store manager for Knoxville Walmart #2932. “We always want to do the right thing, and something like this keeps us connected with the community we serve. I’m proud of this donation and proud of the work we’ve already done this year to sponsor a local family’s Thanksgiving dinner.”

So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the U.S. have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Complemented by these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!