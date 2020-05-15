We Love Chattanooga Auction raises $45,000 for local businesses

Over 12 days, the We Love Chattanooga Auction raised $45,000 for businesses and individuals in Hamilton County. All proceeds from items sold are being distributed to the participating businesses and individuals, while $825 was collected in direct donations for United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and $1,150 was made from T-shirt sales in support of tornado relief.

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. alongside partners River City Company and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee created the auction to help businesses experiencing economic effects from COVID-19 and recent tornadoes.

Nearly one third of area businesses are hospitality and tourism-related, which is one of the top industries most affected by the pandemic and decrease in travel. About 150 businesses and around 50 artists, performers and musicians participated in the auction, which closed at 6 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday).

For more information on the auction and winning bids, go to VisitChattanooga.com/Auction.