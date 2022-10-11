Arby's Is Giving Back To Communities By Donating Over $3 Million To Local Organizations

This fall, Arby's will raise over $3 million as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of "helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence."

The donations will benefit the Arby's Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Chattanooga, Arby's is proud to partner with Erlanger Health System Foundation.

As a thank you, any guest who donates $1 at the register will receive a coupon for free Curly or Crinkle Fries and a cup of Cheddar for dipping on their next visit.

"The Make a Difference Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country. We are proud to partner with local organizations that make such a great impact, like Erlanger Health System Foundation and other youth nonprofits," said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of Inspire Brands Foundation.

Guests can visit any Arby's now through Oct. 23 and donate $1 to Make a Difference for kids in their community. Donations can also be made online at foundation.arbys.com.

The Arby's Foundation, the charitable arm of Arby's, helps America's kids dream big and pursue their dreams with confidence. Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $100 million to youth-related causes since 1986, the Arby's Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as we focus our efforts on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives.

The Arby's Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation, which is a registered 501(c)(3).