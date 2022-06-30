Double Cola Company Launches Centennial Celebration With The "100 Days Of Double Cola"

The Double Cola Company is kicking off its centennial celebration this weekend with the “100 Days of Double Cola,” a three-month-long series of partnerships which serve to thank the Chattanooga community for supporting its brands for a century.

The “100 Days of Double Cola” culminates in October with the “Double Cola Will This Float” pitch competition at Startup Week CHA 2022.

“Chattanooga and the Double Cola Company have been a perfect match for almost 100 years now, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our big milestone than by supporting the community that has helped us achieve our successes,” said Alnoor Dhanani, CEO at the Double Cola Company. “We hope that Chattanoogans will join us in commemorating the long history of this company while we collectively cast our eyes ahead to the future of both Double Cola and this great city we call home.”

The list of events that Double Cola is supporting as part of the “100 Days of Double Cola” is lengthy, starting this weekend with “BREWSKI Night” at Friday’s Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves match and as a sponsor of Saturday’s ever-popular Pops on the River Independence Day event. The celebration continues throughout the summer and into the fall with River City Company’s Movies & Music at Miller Park series, the Rail and Hops Brewers Festival, United Way’s Centennial Block Party, “BREWSKI Night” at a Chattanooga Red Wolves men’s match, and Startup Week CHA 2022, which is Oct. 17-21.

Though the Double Cola Company is celebrating its 100-year history, the organization is also using the moment to redouble its commitment to continued innovation, a hallmark of Chattanooga’s community ethos, and a reason it has chosen to be a key sponsor of the 2022 edition of CO.LAB’s Startup Week CHA.

"We love this partnership with Double Cola to celebrate 100 years in business, because it reflects who Chattanooga is as an entrepreneurial city — it bridges our valuable history with ongoing innovation," CO.LAB CEO Lindsey Cox said. "Celebrating Double Cola at Startup Week Chattanooga 2022 will add another layer of fun and value for attendees."

The full list of “100 Days of Double Cola” events can be found at doublecolacompany.com/100-years.