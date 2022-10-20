EPB Launches Smart Net Plus To Maximize Residential Internet Wi-Fi Speed And Coverage

Following the recent launch of America’s first community-wide 25 Gig service in Chattanooga, today EPB launched Smart Net Plus, a world-class managed Wi-Fi solution designed to ensure EPB customers get their full internet value across all their smart devices in every corner of their home.

Smart Net Plus is a secure, fast, intelligent Wi-Fi 6 network professionally installed by local EPB Tech Pros SM who optimize each customer’s Wi-Fi network for their home. Smart Net Plus answers residential customer needs for increased Wi-Fi coverage with the latest equipment to deliver reliable, consistent access to the world’s fastest community-wide internet.

“From doorbells and speakers to TVs and tablets, households require more speed and bandwidth to accommodate the increasing number of devices and streaming apps they use,” said EPB Vice President of New Products Katie Espeseth. “Smart Net Plus adjusts to customers’ needs and provides the dependable Wi-Fi service they need and access to best-in-class technology and service without the need to keep up with expensive equipment requirements.”

Local EPB Tech Pros professionally install and maintain equipment based on customer’s internet needs, including placing routers and Wi-Fi amplifiers to ensure customers get the most speed from their internet plan in every corner of their home. All Smart Net Plus customers receive the latest technology and security to optimize their service:

Power all customer devices flawlessly at the same time on our most advanced Wi-Fi technology yet.

Maximize speeds throughout customer homes on an ultra-fast, Wi-Fi 6 connection.

Protect network privacy and keep data secure with built-in detection against malware, bots, phishing, spam and other online threats.

Easily see and manage all devices and set parental controls with the easy-to-use accompanying app.

Get started effortlessly with professional installation and ongoing 24/7 at no extra charge from local EPB Tech Pros.

Powered by the world’s fastest community-wide internet. Smart Net Plus works with any internet speed available through EPB, beginning at $57.99 per month.

Visit epb.com/smartnetplus for more information about Smart Net Plus.

As with all EPB services, customers have access to 24/7/365 award-winning customer service for any technical issues. Smart Net Plus also includes back-end tools for EPB professionals to spot issues quickly on customer’s networks and remotely solve problems without the need for in-person issue home visits.

“Many families and professionals choose Chattanooga as their home because of our reputation as ‘Gig City,” Espeseth said. “EPB is committed to exceeding our community’s expectations and continually evaluates our offerings to ensure customers have access to the latest services and highest speeds at an affordable price, whatever their needs may be.”

Smart Net Plus offers the best value for a full-featured Wi-Fi 6 solution with professional installation at just $17.99 per month in addition to internet plans that start at $57.99 monthly. Customers with 1 Gig internet plans are eligible for discounted Smart Net Plus at $14.99 per month. Customers currently using Smart Net services (now known as Smart Net Basic) can upgrade to Smart Net Plus and optimize their home Wi-Fi for an additional $8 per month.