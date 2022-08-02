Local Creative Launches A Give-Back Jewelry Collab To Benefit Chattanooga's Girls Inc.

Vintage and Divinity, a Los Angeles based jewelry company, announces a creative collaboration with Shanna Forrestall, the Founder of Chattanooga Fashion Expo, on a special line of jewelry called Wing Woman.

The piece was the brainchild of Shanna Forrestall, who received the idea in a powerful dream.

“I woke up out of a dead sleep with an idea for a piece of jewelry. In a dream, I saw two angel wings, connected, but able to be disconnected and had the concept of the ‘Wing Woman’ piece in my head," said Forrestall. "Since I’m an ideas person, not a jewelry designer, I reached out to one of the most talented ones I know: Gayl Pinnock of Vintage and Divinity. The Wing Woman concept is simple. It celebrates the women who ‘always have your back’,”

“When Shanna called me, I knew right away I wanted to help her vision come to life. Just like our friendship, I’ve come to appreciate the role of mature and supportive women in my life. It took some R&D to come up with a concept we felt was ‘just right’ but it was worth the effort," explains Gayl Pinnock.

"This collaboration is unique and we’re very proud to share it with my customers and our friends. The necklace is not just about honoring others, but it is also about honoring yourself. The first woman we need to support is ourselves and wearing this necklace is a continual reminder to us all to show up for ourselves with self-love and self-care and then to celebrate our commitment to the ones we love and help to carry.”

The necklace comes in four different color variations and can be worn as a double piece, or split to form two separate pieces. This makes it a perfect piece to share with your mother, sister, wife, best friend or anyone who supports you. The piece will also generate a 10% Give Back with each sale to Girls Inc. Chattanooga to help fund their important work with young women in our community.

"We are beyond grateful for the Wing Woman's support for our innovative and life-changing programming. Our work to empower girls in an equitable society and help girls pursue their individual dreams and opportunities would not be possible without such critical partnerships." says Taylor Hixson, Chief Development Officer of Girl's Inc.