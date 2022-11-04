Neutral Ground And Huntsville-Based The Brim Bar To Pop Up At The Chattery This Month

The Chattery is hosting the ultimate autumn evening with a curated hat experience and gumbo pop-up on Thursday, November 17th.

Huntsville-based Shop Travel Patterns is bringing its popular Brim Bar to The Chattery from 6 to 8 p.m. while Chef Kenyatta Ashford of Neutral Ground fame will host a gumbo pop-up from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shop Travel Patterns is home to eclectically curated goods from around the world. In partnership with artisan cooperatives, Shop Travel Patterns designs modern-day lifestyle accessories using traditional, handcrafted techniques. Learn more about each organization they partner with by visiting their artisan page.

Neutral Ground is a modern New Orleans-style po-boy and yakamein restaurant. They also offer chef-driven specials that change seasonally. Owner, Chef Kenyatta Ashford, studied at the renowned Culinary Institute of America in New York and gained experience and inspiration while working in New Orleans, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

To participate in the Brim Bar, there are two ticket options available:

$65 (includes an unstyled fedora)

$75 (includes an unstyled wide-brim fedora)

Hat bar accessories are priced á la carte, and prices per item range from $1-15. At the end of the event, each individual will pay for the accessories that they styled on their Brim. Both tickets include snacks and a cocktail or mocktail to sip.

Reservations are not required for the Neutral Ground pop up and guests can take their food to go or enjoy inside at The Chattery. Cocktails, mocktails and wine will be available for purchase. All money collected from the bar will go toward The Chattery’s mission of providing fun, affordable and accessible learning experiences for adults.

For updates on The Brim Bar and Neutral Ground pop-ups, follow The Chattery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.