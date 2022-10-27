Open-Air Markets Will Continue Along Rossville Boulevard This Fall

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host fall markets on November 4 and December  2 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. 

The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation,  aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The markets will be located at 207  Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers,  original artwork, and consumable personal goods. 

The organizations hosted summer markets that were well-attended and well-received by the  community. “I've reminisced with and met so many great folks during the summer markets and  I'm looking forward to returning as a vendor during the fall/winter seasons,” said Julie Simpson,  owner of New South Trading Co. “The positive energy this market has generated is a great  kickstart for the revitalization efforts of this area." 

“The community was excited to have a positive event on Rossville Blvd,” said Heather Herweyer,  Executive Director of The BLVD Project. “A respondent to a survey about the markets said, ‘I just  have to say I love that the state line area is making an effort to plan fun things. It’s a great event  and we love going.’ RDDA is exploring the opportunity to continue the markets in 2023.” 

Flora De Mel will be the food and alcohol vendor for the markets. Richard Daigle will be the  musical guest for the November market and Barefoot Nellie will perform for the market in  December.  

The December market will be holiday-themed, and a few vendor spots are available. Interested  vendors with holiday items can email heather@theblvdproject.com for more information.  

