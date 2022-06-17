Summer Saturdays Celebrates And Provides Community For Entrepreneurs In Chattanooga

On Saturday, June 18th, The Chattery will kick off its free, day party series entitled Summer Saturdays which celebrates different groups of local entrepreneurs.

Every third Saturday during the summer months (June 18, July 16 and August 20), The Chattery is creating a space for social connection and community featuring interactive activities, music and beverages. Each event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m.

The overall series is sponsored by The Company Lab, Pioneer Lighting & Grip and Post Meridiem Spirits.

Programming for each Saturday is as follows:

June 18: celebrating Black entrepreneurs - sponsored by LAUNCH Chattanooga - features an interactive art activation designed by Josiah Golson (800 Collective) titled “Milestones on the Journey”. This activation will invite local Black entrepreneurs to collectively document their inspirations, processes, and wisdom. The activation is influenced by the legacy of Johnson Publishing Company and Black Enterprise Magazine. Additionally, complimentary treats will be provided by Lisa’s Customs Cupcakes.

July 16: celebrating creative entrepreneurs - sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union - will include a mini shopping market featuring Alecia Vera, Upstate Mississippi, Sweet T’s Flower Truck, Divine Purity Aurapothecary, and more. Additionally, a live painting by artist Briah Gober will also take place.

August 20: celebrating BIPOC & LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs - will offer complimentary headshots for BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs by photographer, Jay Adams. There are a limited number of spots available.

“As a nonprofit dedicated to helping entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses, we’re thrilled to come on board as series sponsors for Summer Saturdays,” says Chloé Morrison, Director of Communications at The Company Lab. “This series will allow us to catch up with entrepreneurs from our community and also connect with new ones this summer.”

At each event, The Company Lab will curate a Startup Week Lounge featuring games and chances to win prizes from local businesses. There will be a cash bar for drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options will be available) and everyone’s first drink will be provided by Post Merideim Spirits, while supplies last. For the July and August installments, DJ MCPRO will be spinning all of the summer tunes.

There is no registration required to attend any of the events. For more information, visit The Chattery’s website, thechattery.org/summersaturdays.