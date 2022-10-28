Tennessee American Water Awards Over $15,000 To Local Fire Departments

In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded, through its Firefighting Support Grant program, over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, and Sequatchie Counties in Tennessee, and Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties in Georgia.

The grants provide supplemental funding to fire and emergency organizations supporting Tennessee American Water’s service areas.

Tennessee American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant Program covers a variety of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, training, and fire prevention education.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand resources for our local first responders can run short. We offer the firefighter grant program as a way to support first responders in a meaningful way.” said Grant Evitts, Tennessee American Water President. “The departments will utilize these funds to help keep our customers and communities safe in emergency situations.”

Departments receiving funding in 2022 are:

Hamilton County, TN

Chattanooga Fire Department –portable flow meter for training of adequate pressure for firefighting

Marion County, TN

Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department – handheld thermal imaging cameras to identify hazards that in most cases cannot been identified by the normal scope of vision

–nozzles to replace old, worn equipment with new, modern equipment Sequatchie Volunteer Fire Department – new hose connections and grip kits for tools

Sequatchie County, TN

Southend Volunteer Fire Department – radios for all volunteer firefighters and CO2 detector to identify source of when responding to home CO2 detector alarm calls.

Catoosa County, GA

Catoosa County Fire Department – smoke alarms for county citizens

Dade County, GA

North Dade Volunteer Fire & Rescue – personal protective equipment (P.P.E.) or multi-gas detectors

Walker County, GA