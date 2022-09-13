Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Awarded Save America’s Treasures Grant

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum has been awarded $200,000 toward restoration to display and operation of historic Pullman sleeping car The Maitland.

The Maitland, built in 1925 with twelve open sleeping sections and one drawing room, is a true time capsule of the famed Pullman sleeping car fleet. Southern Railway donated the car to TVRM in March of 1965, when it was retired, having formerly carried passengers in peacetime as well as wartime service on the WWII home front.

Though they were once a mainstay of travel by rail, functional and original Pullman sleeping cars are few and far between. To have the public experience the originality of the Maitland, the incredible story of the Pullman Porters and Maids who worked aboard, and the major historical events surrounding its service makes this a vital cultural project for Chattanooga and its lasting identity in rail transportation.

"TVRM is pleased to be recognized through this grant for our efforts to preserve this important piece of railroad history" said Tim Andrews, TVRM President

Save America’s Treasures, funded through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF), has provided $356 million to more than 1,326 projects between 1999 and 2020. Requiring a dollar-for-dollar private match, these grants have leveraged more than $500 million in private investment and contributed more than 16,000 jobs to local and state economies.

“Through private and public investments, the Save America’s Treasures program supports community-based preservation and conservation work on some of our nation’s most important collections, artifacts, structures, and sites for the benefit of future generations,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

The National Park Service (NPS) in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services announced $24.25 million in Save America’s Treasures grants to fund 80 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia.