The Chattery To Host A Summer Open House To Encourage Local Craft-Making

On Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Chattery will host an open house featuring DIY craft stations, mimosas and an opportunity to chat with the founders to learn more about the organization.

The open house is free to attend and each craft station is $15. Registration is encouraged though not required.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of crafts including:

Make your own mini terrarium

Tote bag block printing

Create a beeswax candle

Make your own mixed media coasters

Tie-dye your favorite t-shirt (bring your own)

Each participant that participates in 3 or more craft stations will receive a free Chattery t-shirt ($22 value).

“Over the last eight years, we’ve built an active community of lifelong learners and instructors, says Jennifer Holder, operations director at The Chattery. “As our city continues to grow, hosting fun learning experiences like our open house will allow us to continue cultivating our community and making lifelong connections as we go along.”

The Chattery was started not only to support non-traditional adult education but also because its founders understand the difficulties of making new friends as adults. While The Chattery’s calendar is filled with a variety of classes and workshops that allow students to invest in themselves personally, professionally and creatively, they also include social interactions within their calendar development to make room for new connections.

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3RSEEUj and follow The Chattery on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.