TVFCU Hosting Career Fair For Entry And High-Level Positions On Thursday

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is hosting a career fair on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The BX – Brainerd Baptist Church’s multi-use meeting facility.

A variety of both entry and high-level positions are available including personal tellers, branch manager, digital media specialist and others. These roles come with competitive pay, 100% employer-paid medical and dental insurance for individuals and other benefits and perks.

“One of our highest priorities is creating an excellent experience for our members and consumers,” said Todd Fortner, president and CEO of TVFCU. “The first step in that process is taking care of our employees and maintaining an enjoyable and productive work environment. At TVFCU, we treat both members and employees like family.”

Entry-level openings include personal teller positions with the tvfcuLIVE Studio and tvfcuLIVE Line and other customer service jobs in branches across southeast Tennessee and north Georgia. Positions requiring industry experience include branch manager, senior programmer analyst, mortgage underwriter and digital media specialist.

Entry-level positions start at $16/hour, more than doubling the minimum wage in Tennessee. TVFCU offers all full-time individual employees 100% employer-paid medical, dental, basic term life and long-term disability insurance with very affordable vision coverage and other low-cost options. The credit union also offers a 401k with employer match, a “success sharing” annual bonus program, tuition assistance and a student loan repayment program.

TVFCU employees enjoy great work-life balance with paid vacation time and 11 paid holidays. The credit union maintains a friendly, inclusive workplace with regular opportunities to be involved in internal and community-wide events and community service opportunities.

In 2021, Forbes named TVFCU the nation’s best credit union and the Best-In-State Credit Union in Tennessee. The Chattanooga Times Free Press has awarded TVFCU as Best Credit Union for the past 15 years, and EDGE Magazine listed TVFCU as a Best Place to Work in 2020 and 2021.

Job fair attendees will participate in a one-on-one introductory interview with a TVFCU recruiter. This will provide job-seekers the opportunity to learn more about open positions, connect with TVFCU personnel and take the first step toward a new career at the largest credit union in southeast Tennessee.

Attendees may bring a resume, but it is not required. Job-seekers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with TVFCU, dress and present themselves professionally and exhibit a positive, dependable and motivated attitude.

Job seekers will be asked to complete an online application at the event using their smartphone. They may also browse current openings and apply beforehand at TVFCU’s online Career Center.

Attendees should arrive at The BX, located at 4011 Austin St. in Chattanooga, at any point between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

For more information about careers with TVFCU, please visit tvfcu.com/jobs.