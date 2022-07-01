Volkswagen Chattanooga Hits Hiring Milestone, To Host Three-Day Job Fair Next Week

Volkswagen Chattanooga will host a job fair over July 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its open production team positions.

The job fair will be held at the Volkswagen Academy, 7469 Volkswagen Drive. Due to construction activities on Volkswagen Drive that week, visitors are encouraged to access the factory via Bonny Oaks Drive.

“There was a wonderful response to our career fair in May,” said Burkhard Ulrich, vice president of human resources at Volkswagen Chattanooga. “We continue to see our applicant pool grow daily, and have now reached the halfway mark in our goal to fill 1,000 new production positions by the end of this year. With continued interest and a second, larger career fair, we hope to reach our hiring goal ahead of schedule.”

To help manage the swell of applicants and train more new hires each week, the factory increased the size of its hiring team as well as its Lean Center capacity.

Information sessions will be held during the job fair, where interested attendees will learn about the position, pay and schedule. Candidates who attend an information session at the job fair will be able to schedule an interview with the company for a later date.

“Candidates at our previous career fair expressed great interest in learning more about Volkswagen,” said Ulrich. “By hosting the July career fair in our Academy, we will be able to introduce candidates to our state-of-the-art training center where all new team members begin their careers with us.”

In addition to seeing the company’s training activities firsthand, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about electric mobility and electric vehicle manufacturing.

The company is hiring production team members primarily for the second, third and night shifts. The starting hourly rate for those shifts can reach $24.40 when including shift premium and quarterly bonus based solely on attendance. With wage progression, top-out rates including shift premium and quarterly bonus can reach $33 per hour. These are direct hire positions.

Production and maintenance team members hired before Oct. 31, 2022 are eligible for a $3,000 signing bonus. Candidates who relocate to join Volkswagen’s production team are eligible for a $2,500 stipend. Stipend eligibility is based on IRS regulations.

Volkswagen offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance, and retirement savings with company contributions of up to 9% of eligible earnings. Additional benefits include an employee vehicle leasing program, paid parental leave and adoption assistance, and tuition reimbursement. Amenities at the factory include on-site cafeterias, a fitness center with free classes and a medical clinic.

Volkswagen Chattanooga’s production team shifts:

Assembly, Paint, Battery, Logistics:

Days: 6 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Nights: 6 p.m. – 3:45 a.m.

Monday-Friday

Body Shop:

1st shift: 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

2nd shift: 2 p.m. – 10:30 p.m

3rd shift: 10 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Monday-Friday

For more information, visit wearevolkswagen.com.