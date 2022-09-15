Will This Float? Prize Added For Student Track, Application Deadline Extended

Both adults and students who pitch business ideas at October’s Will This Float? competition will now be eligible for a monetary prize.

Adults will compete for a $5,000-prize (which had already been announced), and now students will be vying for a $500 win.

“We wanted to incentivize the students with real dollars, and the requirement is that The Company Lab will help make sure the funds go back into the students’ business idea,” CO.LAB’s Director of Communications Chloé Morrison said.

Potential applicants also now have more time to sign up for the pitch competition. The new deadline for both the adult and student tracks is Sept. 30.

Powered by The Double Cola Company, Will This Float? is a chance for both seasoned and budding entrepreneurs to pitch ideas related to consumer packaged goods, meaning products. Think clothing, food, electronics, cosmetics — anything you would buy in a store.

Anyone with an idea can apply here. There is no requirement to have a prototype.

If selected, entrepreneurs will work on a 3-5 minute pitch, with help from CO.LAB.

The event is slated for Oct. 17, and is free and open to the public. Members of the public can register to attend here. Registration isn’t required, but is preferred to help with the planning process.

Double Cola is celebrating 100 years in business and Will This Float? serves as the culmination of that observance. Reserve a spot today for free so you won’t miss out on swag and delicious Double Cola floats.