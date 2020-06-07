Chattanooga City Court closed two weeks due to COVID-19

On Thursday, June 4, a member of the City Court Clerk's staff was notified of a positive COVID-19 test result. Per the guidelines of the CDC and out of an abundance of caution, the City Courts will be closed to the public through close of business on Thursday, June 18.

During this time the facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Additional Court Clerk staff, City Judges, and their staff have been notified and tested, and are quarantining themselves appropriately.

City Court will resume on Friday, June 19; cases scheduled until then will be rescheduled. Individuals are encouraged to call 311 for information about the rescheduled date and time for their cases.

Individuals who may have attended court proceedings or visited the City Court offices between May 27 and June 4 are strongly advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus. A list of free coronavirus testing opportunities is available at cha.city/covidtesting.

The City Judges and City Court Clerk apologize for any inconvenience and extend their wishes to the community to remain safe and healthy.