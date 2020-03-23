Chattanooga Designates On-Street Parking For Restaurant Pickup

City of Chattanooga designates on-street parking areas for restaurant pickup

Transportation and the Chattanooga Parking Authority are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by converting on-street parking spaces near restaurants to temporary loading zones to facilitate curbside meal pickup and delivery.

"We know the best way to slow the spread of coronavirus is by practicing social distancing," said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. "We also want to make it easier for Chattanoogans to continue to support these important local businesses and also safely receive take-out or delivered food while maintaining appropriate social distance."

The Chattanooga Parking Authority recently surveyed downtown parking usage to determine the best locations most convenient to restaurants and will use this information to identify curbside parking spaces that will be reserved for free for up to 15 minutes.

“Restaurants are a vital part of our downtown street life, and CDOT and the Parking Authority, want to do everything we can to keep these local, downtown businesses active during this mandate," said Blythe Bailey, CDOT Administrator. "Curbspace near restaurants can be used smartly, making it easier for people to access our restaurants."

Restaurants or other businesses that rely on delivery or curbside pick-up can request a loading zone near their establishment by calling Chattanooga Parking Authority at (423) 648-4031.

Through a combination of marked meters and signs on temporary easels and posts, most loading zones will be about 40 feet and allow approximately two cars to park for approximately three-five minutes at a time. A map of the curbside takeout parking zone is attached.