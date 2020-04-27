Chattanooga Football Club, NISA Announce Cancellation Of Spring Season

Spring season scheduled to run February-June, halted due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled.

Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring soccer back to our community in the safest way possible. Here are some key points regarding our plans for 2020:

Players and staff will look to resume training in late May within the guidelines set forth by National & Local Government Agencies and Governing Sports Bodies. Returning to the field with the safety and well-being of players and staff is our first priority.

within the guidelines set forth by National & Local Government Agencies and Governing Sports Bodies. Returning to the field with the safety and well-being of players and staff is our first priority. NISA Independent Cup: Plans continue to be put into place for a summer based tournament that will include NISA and some key high level amateur clubs. This event will likely bring 4-6 matches to our summer calendar with matches beginning in July.

Plans continue to be put into place for a summer based tournament that will include NISA and some key high level amateur clubs. This event will likely bring 4-6 matches to our summer calendar with matches beginning in July. 2020-21 NISA Season: The Fall portion of our season will take place with ten clubs, matches running from August through November. The Spring portion of the season will begin in late February of 2021.

More details will be available over the coming weeks, and we will continue to update our community as we receive updated information. Chattanooga FC is committed to our community. Although the word “cancellation” has a sting to it, today we look at it as an opportunity to move forward and continue to work on preparations for a meaningful, although different than anticipated, season here in 2020.