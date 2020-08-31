Chattanooga Gas Prices Jump Sharply In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 14.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 6.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"The rebound in demand comes with just a week left in the summer driving season and isn't expected to continue once the driving season wraps up, but while some may see prices tick higher over the next few days, more decreases are coming to gas prices once Labor Day is over as demand will likely move lower. In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.67/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.75/g while the highest is $2.39/g, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22/g today. The national average is up 4.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

August 31, 2019: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 31, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 31, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

August 31, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 31, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

August 31, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 31, 2013: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 31, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

August 31, 2011: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

August 31, 2010: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.96/g, up 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.87/g.

Tennessee- $1.96/g, up 6.7 cents per gallon from last week's $1.89/g.

Huntsville- $1.93/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.88/g.

