Chattanooga Housing Authority Providing Rent Payment Options

Officials from the Chattanooga Housing Authority are reaching out to their residents to offer assistance in paying their rent. Residents whose income has decreased due to the pandemic will be offered a 12-month repayment agreement for charges incurred between the dates of March 14, 2020 to September 2, 2020.

CHA is also offering residents the opportunity to have until October 1, 2020 to bring all charges current. Late fees will resume beginning in October. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that put a moratorium on evictions ended on July 24, 2020; however, CHA officials noted they haven’t charged any late fees during the pandemic and continue to waive fees for online rent payment during this time.

Mike Sabin, CHA’s Director of Public Housing said, “We’ve worked hard to protect residents throughout this pandemic. From on-site COVID-19 testing to providing options for rent payments, our team continues to look for ways to take care of our residents and our communities.”

He noted that any resident who has experienced a reduction of income should contact CHA office staff immediately to receive an interim certification to apply toward a rent adjustment.

CHA Executive Director Betsy McCright noted, “Those living in public housing are on the front lines of this pandemic. We are grateful that our board has provided us approval to take these steps and know this will be a big help for so many.”

About the Chattanooga Housing Authority

The Chattanooga Housing Authority, chartered in 1938 pursuant to the Tennessee Housing Authorities Law, is a public body and a body corporate and politic, that offers affordable housing opportunities through its Low Income Public Housing Program in Chattanooga and the Housing Choice Voucher Program throughout Hamilton County. To learn more about the CHA, visit www.chahousing.org. You can also follow the CHA on Twitter @Chatt_Housing or like them on Facebook at fb.com/CHAHousingAuthority.

