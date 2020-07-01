Chattanooga Lookouts Cancel 2020 Season

Major League Baseball will not be providing players to affiliated teams in 2020

The Chattanooga Lookouts, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, announced that the entire 2020 season has been canceled. This announcement affects the Chattanooga Lookouts and all 159 other affiliated Minor League Baseball teams across the United States and Canada.

According to the statement issued by MiLB, “Major League Baseball (MLB) has informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.”

“Every year people come to the park to make lifelong memories with their friends and family,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “It saddens me that our fans will not be able to enjoy the ballpark atmosphere this season, but the health and safety of our fans, staff, players and coaches is our number one priority. I also feel for our 300-plus full-time and seasonal staff members who will not have games to work this year and are the foundation of what we do here at AT&T Field.”

Fans who had tickets to the 2020 season will be able to exchange them for any 2021 Lookouts home game. If you booked a group outing or are a sponsor, season-ticket holder, suite-plan holder or a mini-plan holder, a Lookouts representative will reach out to you.

Despite the loss of the 2020 season, the Lookouts staff is hard at work in preparation for future events at AT&T Field. The team is continuing to implement best-practices for cleanliness and sanitization of the park for the future and will add health and safety measures that will provide our visitors with the safest, healthiest experience possible. Once conditions allow and it is safe to do so, the team will look to operate private events at the ballpark.

Even though the anticipated events cannot and will not replace Lookouts games or the baseball season, it is the team’s hope that they provide a valuable outlet for members of the community, help replace a small part of the revenue lost by the cancellation of games and keep the Lookouts staff engaged and productive.

While the 2020 season is canceled, the Lookouts online team store is still open for business. Fans are encouraged to check out the new line-up of 2020 gear available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

“We are already hard at work getting ready for the 2021 season of Lookouts baseball as the Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds,” Mozingo said. “The support we have already received from the community is astounding and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to the ballpark next summer.”