Chattanooga's Interfaith Community Unites Against Acts of Hate

A coalition of religious leaders across Chattanooga have banded together to condemn religious hate and bigotry.

"We are grateful and relieved to learn of the positive outcome of the hostage situation at the synagogue in Coffeyville, Texas," says Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. "We commend the bravery of Rabbi Cytron-Walker and the members of Congregation Beth Israel, and we also celebrate the hard work of the police, Texas state law enforcement, and the FBI in protecting the victims and delivering them to safety."

Leaders representing Christian, Jewish, and Muslim communities in Chattanooga have joined together in condemning all acts of intimidation and violence that are motivated by religious, racial, or cultural differences. They especially condemn any attack on a house of worship where all should be able to feel safe as they pray in community.

"Despite the apparent motivations of the attacker in this case, he did not represent the vast majority of believers in the Muslim faith," Dzik adds, speaking on behalf of the united interfaith community.

"Together, we resolve to be united in strengthening bonds between our communities. The Muslim community extends their friendship to the Jews in this difficult time, and the we all in turn pledge to continue our support of our Muslim brothers and sisters. We join with one voice to proclaim there is far more that unites us than divides us. We believe and worship differently and avow each other’s absolute right to do so without fear or intimidation."

"We pray for healing for all those directly affected by the events of this past Saturday, and furthermore pray for peace-shalom-salam to reign in our world."