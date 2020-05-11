CHI Memorial Launches Online Appreciation Board For Caregivers

As we celebrate National Hospital Week this week, CHI Memorial invites community members to offer messages of gratitude and good wishes for front line caregivers through its new online “Kudoboard”.

This appreciation board is a simple and free way to show your gratitude for the health care heroes in our community. To access the board, visit memorial.org/hero. Anyone can access the service to post a photo, video, or simple message of thanks for the local nurses, physicians, and other caregivers who are working so hard to keep our community safe during COVID-19. You do not need an account to share a post.

“We’re so grateful for the outpouring of support for our caregivers,” said Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial. “This online tool provides an easy way for our community to share messages of gratitude directly with those on the front lines.”

Kudoboards are not part of the CHI Memorial internal network and are not hosted by us, so are not HIPAA compliant. Kudoboards are similar to other social networks, like Facebook, where users have to agree to Terms of Service before posting content. Any posting of someone else’s protected health information (PHI), such as diagnoses, treatment information, medical test results, and prescription information, is a privacy violation.