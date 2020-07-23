City Hall, City Annex and Other Facilities to Suspend Public Access

COVID-19 is continuing to rapidly spread throughout the Chattanooga area and the City of Chattanooga is taking additional steps to reduce person-to-person contact in order to protect residents and employees.

The City of Chattanooga will be suspending public access to City Hall, City Annex, and the city services at the Development Resource Center (DRC) beginning Monday, July 27, 2020.

At this time, there are no plans to suspend public access to outdoor City facilities such as baseball/softball fields and parks. However, please note that playgrounds, basketball courts, and the Splash Pad at Coolidge Park will remain closed.

Moving forward, Mayor Andy Berke and the City’s Operations staff will evaluate a set of discrete metrics, including new positive COVID cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day average of active cases, to make determinations as to if, when, and how public access may resume. Hamilton County Health Department is currently reporting more than 30 new positive cases per 100,000 residents and a steady upward trend in new cases.

Hamilton County has seen more than 4,400 COVID positive cases in our community and City employees have not been immune. However, with the exception of cases within City Court and the Wood Recycling Center positive COVID cases among City employees have been deemed to pose no risk to the public by the Hamilton County Health Department’s epidemiologists.

City Departments will continue to provide all services, including police, fire, and solid waste removal, but an unforeseen outbreak or additional positivity among city employees could cause a disruption in service.

The City Court and Clerk’s Office will remain open under the State of Tennessee Supreme Court’s order that allowed for in-person proceedings to resume. However, Citations can still be paid online at municipalonlinepayments.com.

Hamilton County Government will maintain its in-person services at the DRC for the time being.

During this time, residents are encouraged to conduct business online and through phone conversations. A complete list of City services can be found a cha.city/cityclosures or residents can call 311 for help at (423) 643-6311.

