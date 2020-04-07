City helps deliver meals during students’ spring break

This week, the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Youth and Family Development will be assisting the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga and Hamilton County Schools to ensure that our community’s youth receive meals during the week that is traditionally their spring break.

Food pickup will occur at six YFD Centers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, as well as next Monday and Tuesday.

The Centers are -- Carver, Cromwells, East Chattanooga, J.A. Patten, Washington Hills, and Westside.

Families are not required to provide proof of residency, but must have their child or children with them when they come to retrieve their meals. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.