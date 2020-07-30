City of Chattanooga Continues Cart Audit

Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works is continuing a city-wide audit of garbage and recycling carts in all areas throughout the City. The audit is being conducted to update the city’s inventory of garbage and recycling carts to gather information about the carts assigned to each property.

Auditors are currently working on garbage service days. For example, if your garbage is serviced on Thursdays they are currently working in your area collecting serial numbers from both garbage and recycle containers.

The goal is to audit on service days, however, due to the volume of household teams will be auditing on none service days as well. The City is asking for your container to be visible from the street to be audited.

The audit, which is being performed by Wastequip/Toter, is being funded as part of a grant that the City received from The Recycling Partnership, a national non-profit organization that leverages corporate funding to help cities and states transform their recycling programs and grow recycling in the United States.

This grant is intended to support the City’s efforts to grow curbside recycling and is the first step in preparing to ensure that all households across the city have equal access to curbside recycling collection.

The audit team will canvas every Chattanooga neighborhood to gather information from the carts such as the serial number, location, and quantity of carts present at each property in the city. The information gathered about recycling carts will help the city plan for an upcoming expansion of our curbside recycling services.

Audit teams will not be coming onto porches or patios, going through any doors or gates, or behind fences. As such, carts will need to be accessible by team members so they can easily gather the required information. Please see the attached graphic to serve as an example of how containers should be placed.

Additionally, audit team members will have proper personal protective equipment (PPE), they will wear Public Works reflective safety-gear, Public Works hats, City’s contractor badges, and will have accompanying documentation identifying them as working on behalf of the city.

It is anticipated that the audit will last between six and eight weeks. The City will provide weekly updates about what areas the contractors will be canvassing. However, please note that several passes may need to be done to ensure we have gathered all the necessary information.

To learn more about the audit visit, hchattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services

