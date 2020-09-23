CNE Providing Rental And Mortgage Assistance

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise has been awarded a $1 million grant through the Tennessee Community CARES Program to provide rental and mortgage relief for households impacted by COVID-19.

These funds will be used to assist households who are behind on their rent or mortgage payments due to a loss of income related to COVID-19. This program will serve Bledsoe, Bradley, Marion, Grundy, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, Sequatchie and Hamilton counties.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group created the Tennessee Community CARES Program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was approved by the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, a bi-partisan group that oversees the distribution of federal and state dollars to local governments. Grant dollars are administered by partnering nonprofit organizations. CNE’s partner in administering this fund is United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

Additionally, CNE will continue its partnership with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, local attorneys and Southern Adventist University to provide free legal assistance to those facing eviction during the COVID-19 crisis and optional case management to assist with household needs.

To qualify for funding, delinquent payments no earlier than March 1, 2020 are eligible and proof of COVID related loss of income is required. Households impacted and in need of assistance should do one of the following:

Call 423-756-6271 to leave a voicemail with a name and a phone number where you can be reached.

Send an email to COVIDRelief@cneinc.org with your full name and a phone number.

with your full name and a phone number. Visit our website, www.cneinc.org/covidrelief and follow the prompts on the screen.

Relief resources will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis for households that complete the applications and meet eligibility criteria.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) is a non-profit housing organization whose mission is to create economically diverse neighborhoods filled with financially empowered citizens and housing for all.

CNE ‘s services include homebuyer education and counseling, home improvement loans, affordable mortgage products, foreclosure prevention services, and affordable homes for sale and rent. Since its inception, CNE has invested in over 14,000 families, individuals and small businesses.

