Door-to-Door Visits Begin in Hamilton County for 2020 Census

The U.S. Census Bureau has begun following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

Based on the current self-response rate of 64.5%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.

Census takers started visiting Tennessee households August 9th.

Time is running out to respond to the 2020 Census. The deadline is Sept. 30. Areas that don’t respond could lose out on billions of dollars of federal funding for critical public services for the next 10 years. Results of the 2020 Census also determine how many seats a state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.

While Hamilton County’s self-response rate stands at 65.6%, rates for individual municipalities range from a low of 59.6% in Chattanooga to a high of 80.8% in Signal Mountain. Other response rates include:

77.4% in Lookout Mountain

68.4% in Soddy-Daisy

65.3% in East Ridge

65% in Red Bank

Census takers began following up with households on July 16 in a limited number of areas and added additional areas each week thereafter. Starting Aug. 9, all remaining offices began following up with households nationwide. Census takers have completed training on social distancing and safety protocols, will follow local public health guidelines, and will be required to wear a face mask when conducting follow-up visits.

“America has answered the call and most households responded to the census online, by phone or by mail,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham. “To ensure a complete and accurate count, we must now go door to door to count all of the households we have not heard back from. During this phase, you can still self-respond online (at 2020census.gov), by phone (at 844-330-2020), or by mailing your completed questionnaire.”

The Nonresponse Follow-up (NRFU) operation is the final stage of conducting the once-a-decade population count of everyone living in the United States. Households can still respond now by responding online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received. Households can respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance online in many more. The deadline to respond is Sept. 30. Those that respond themselves will not need to be by a census taker at their door.

What Households Can Expect

In most cases, census workers will make up to six attempts at each housing unit address to count possible residents. This includes leaving notification of the attempted visit on the door. The notification will include reminder information on how to respond online, by phone or by mail. In addition, census workers may try to reach the household by phone to conduct the interview.

Census takers will go to great lengths to ensure that no one is missed in the census. After exhausting their efforts to do an in-person interview with a resident of an occupied housing unit, they will seek out proxy sources — a neighbor, a rental agent, a building manager or some other knowledgeable person familiar with the housing unit — to obtain as much basic information about the occupants as they can.

Census takers are hired from the area. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.

How to Identify Census Takers