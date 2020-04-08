Drive for Volunteers to Aid Homebound Seniors, Especially in Tennessee's Small Towns, Rural Areas

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is encouraging members of local communities -- especially in the state’s smaller towns and rural areas -- to volunteer to help older citizens as COVID-19 advances across the country.

Social service organizations will likely find themselves short of their usual corps of dependable volunteers who drive meals to homebound older adults. Many of the volunteers are older citizens themselves and must be especially mindful of the COVID-19 threat.

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability has boosted its efforts to recruit a new corps of volunteers in case there’s an urgent need to meet the growing demand.

Follow this link to the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability website: www.tn.gov/aging/learn-about/volunteer-opportunities.html. The page will guide volunteers through the quick registration process.

Or call to speak to a recruiter: 615-557-7202.

Once volunteers have been vetted to ensure they meet the state’s safety requirements, Tennessee will be able to react much more quickly to address any shortfalls in delivery services.