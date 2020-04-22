EPB Completes Power Restoration, Fiber Optic Repairs Ongoing

EPB completes power restoration for 60,000 customers, repairs to fiber optic services to continue through weekend

EPB confirmed that it has completed the reconstruction of the utility poles, electric lines, and power system equipment that sustained catastrophic damage when tornados and severe weather ripped through Chattanooga last Sunday causing power outages for about 60,000 customers.

“We’ve re-energized all of the power lines necessary to complete the restoration and the smart grid is operating within normal parameters at the system level, but we haven’t yet replaced the smart grid equipment in many areas, so there may be some house-to-house outages that aren’t apparent to us.” said Scottie Summerlin, EPB public relations coordinator. “If anyone is still experiencing a power outage from last week’s storm, please call EPB to let us know at (423) 648-1372.”

Summerlin also highlighted EPB’s continuing effort to restore fiber optic services. “We know connectivity is a top priority especially now,” Summerlin said. “The re-construction effort is a layering process. Electric crews must replace utility poles and restore electricity before fiber optic repairs can be made. We’ve had fiber crews coming in as soon as electric crews complete their work.”

EPB has engaged hundreds of additional fiber installers in the effort to repair internet and other fiber optic services as quickly as possible. Their current focus is re-splicing the main feeder fiber cables which will restore service to thousands of additional customers over the next two days. Once this is done, EPB will work on repairing the smaller distribution fiber lines to bring remaining customers back on-line.

EPB expects to restore fiber optic services to most customers by Friday, but restoration efforts will likely extend through the weekend.

Road Closure Information

As restoration continues please be on the lookout for periodic road closures. These closures are announced by Chattanooga Police Department on Facebook, Twitter, and other news media outlets. Follow the Chattanooga Police Department for up to date information.

EPB Quick Connect WiFi available to public

For people who need internet access, EPB has installed free EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots at 25 locations around the county. Those locations can be found at epbquickconnect.com.

Need EPB Customer Support?

Customers with questions are encouraged to go to EPB.com for the latest information including an outage map. Customer service representatives are also available by phone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 423-648-1372.