EPB Installs New WiFi Hotspots To Assist Students

EPB installs 27 WiFi hot spots for Hamilton County students, teachers and families

Hamilton County students and their families now have access to free EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots at 27 locations across the community to help with online learning. EPB worked with Hamilton County Schools and the Enterprise Center to identify and install these outdoor WiFi hotspots at strategic locations near large numbers of families with students who do not have internet access at home. The City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Benwood Foundation, and Chattanooga 2.0 also partnered in the effort.

Tech Goes Home is maintaining an up-to-date list of EPB Quick Connect Locations and other internet resources.

“It is estimated that about a fourth of our students don’t have access to the internet at home,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “EPB Quick Connect is helping students and teachers stay connected during this unprecedented time of distance learning.”

The EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots are located in parking lots at schools and other community-based facilities with the intention that people using the service will stay in their cars if possible or maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet and observe all other CDC Guidelines to reduce the possible spread of infection.

“At a time when online learning is the best way to help students continue their education, EPB is working hard to provide solutions,” said Shane Wallin, EPB Field Services. "At EPB, we’re committed to supporting our neighbors during this difficult time while taking steps to be sure we all stay safe and healthy.”

Most EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots cover a 250-foot area. Hamilton County Schools have provided signage to make it easy for families to find them.

Hamilton County Schools are also working with families who need internet access and other kinds of technical support to support online learning. For technical support please call them at (423) 493-0350 or visit hcde.org. Hamilton County Schools also provides a hotline for all other kinds of support, 423-498-5437.