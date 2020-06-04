Final Tornado Debris Pickup Begins June 10

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works and Crowder Gulf will begin its final debris pickups on Wednesday, June 10.

Chattanooga residents whose homes and properties were damaged by the April 12 tornadoes must have debris properly sorted on their curb by Wednesday, June 10 if they would like the City and Crowder Gulf to pick it up.

The City and Crowder Gulf will begin collection on June 10 and work until it is completed. Any debris not properly placed out by next Wednesday will not qualify for pickup.

Through May 31, a total of 269,244 cubic yards of debris has been collected from the impacted areas.

A diagram of how to properly sort debris is attached. It is important to note that if debris is not properly sorted it will not be collected.

Reminder, homeowners whose homes have been fully demolished should call 311 to discuss debris pickup options and eligibility.