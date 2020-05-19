Hamilton County Expands COVID-19 Testing Sites

Free COVID-19 community testing sites and events and now being offered across Hamilton County. The Health Department operates the Bonnyshire site and the Homeless Healthcare Center site, and has partnered with Clinica Medicos and Cempa to provide support for their testing operations.

These sites only test for current COVID-19 infection. They do not test for the COVID-19 antibody. The Health Department has created a web page on their website to list testing sites around the county; they will be updated as the information becomes available.

Hamilton County Health Department Testing Site – Bonnyshire – Bonny Oaks

7460 Bonnyshire Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Monday – Friday, 9:00am-10:30am, maximum 125 tests per day.

Open to the public without an appointment.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Daily 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients.

Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily.

Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: clinicamedicos.org

Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site

For more information, please call: (423) 265-2273

cempa.org/latest-news/

The Hamilton County Health Department partners with various organizations to offer the following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing events across Hamilton County.

Tuesday, May 19

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Eastwood Manor

Partnering Organizations: UTC School Of Nursing

Wednesday, May 20

10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Avondale YFD Center

No appointment needed.

Partnering Organization: CEMPA

Wednesday, May 20

12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Walk-up for homeless/transient. No appointment needed.

Wednesday, May 20 through Friday, May 22

9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Parking lot of Camp Jordan Park, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, TN

Scheduling an appointment via krogerhealth.com/covidtesting is required to receive a test.

is required to receive a test. Partnering organizations: Kroger, City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems

Thursday, May 21

10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Whiteside Faith Manor

No appointment needed

Thursday, May 21

11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Emma Wheeler Homes

East Lake Courts

Partnering Organizations: UTC School Of Nursing

Friday, May 22

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Riverview

Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing/CHI Memorial

Friday, May 22

11:00 am - 3:00 pm

College Hill Courts at James A. Henry School Gym

Greenwood Terrace at Community Room on Dee Drive

Residents from Missionary Heights, Fairmount Apartments, Cromwell Hills Apartments, Woodside Apartments, Glenwood North and East are all invited to get tested at Greenwood Terrace. Walk-up and drive-thru

Partnering Organizations: UTC School Of Nursing/CHI Memorial

Wednesday, May 27

9:00 am - 11:30 am

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.

For COVID-19 information, visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 Community Testing webpage or call the hotline at (423) 209-8383.