Hamilton County Expands COVID-19 Testing Sites
Free COVID-19 community testing sites and events and now being offered across Hamilton County. The Health Department operates the Bonnyshire site and the Homeless Healthcare Center site, and has partnered with Clinica Medicos and Cempa to provide support for their testing operations.
These sites only test for current COVID-19 infection. They do not test for the COVID-19 antibody. The Health Department has created a web page on their website to list testing sites around the county; they will be updated as the information becomes available.
Hamilton County Health Department Testing Site – Bonnyshire – Bonny Oaks
- 7460 Bonnyshire Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Monday – Friday, 9:00am-10:30am, maximum 125 tests per day.
- Open to the public without an appointment.
- Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
- Daily 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
- Homeless/Transient clients.
- Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
- Open for drive through and walk up testing daily.
- Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
- More information: clinicamedicos.org
Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site
- For more information, please call: (423) 265-2273
- cempa.org/latest-news/
The Hamilton County Health Department partners with various organizations to offer the following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing events across Hamilton County.
Tuesday, May 19
- 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Eastwood Manor
- Partnering Organizations: UTC School Of Nursing
Wednesday, May 20
- 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Avondale YFD Center
- No appointment needed.
- Partnering Organization: CEMPA
Wednesday, May 20
- 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
- Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
- Walk-up for homeless/transient. No appointment needed.
Wednesday, May 20 through Friday, May 22
- 9:00 am to 4:30 pm
- Parking lot of Camp Jordan Park, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, TN
- Scheduling an appointment via krogerhealth.com/covidtesting is required to receive a test.
- Partnering organizations: Kroger, City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems
Thursday, May 21
- 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
- Whiteside Faith Manor
- No appointment needed
Thursday, May 21
- 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Emma Wheeler Homes
- East Lake Courts
- Partnering Organizations: UTC School Of Nursing
Friday, May 22
- 1:00 - 3:00 pm
- Riverview
- Partnering Organization: UTC School Of Nursing/CHI Memorial
Friday, May 22
- 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
- College Hill Courts at James A. Henry School Gym
- Greenwood Terrace at Community Room on Dee Drive
- Residents from Missionary Heights, Fairmount Apartments, Cromwell Hills Apartments, Woodside Apartments, Glenwood North and East are all invited to get tested at Greenwood Terrace. Walk-up and drive-thru
- Partnering Organizations: UTC School Of Nursing/CHI Memorial
Wednesday, May 27
- 9:00 am - 11:30 am
- Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
- Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed.
For COVID-19 information, visit the Health Department’s COVID-19 Community Testing webpage or call the hotline at (423) 209-8383.