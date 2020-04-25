Hamilton County Moves Forward On Re-Opening Businesses

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Friday announced the first phase of a planned re-opening of county businesses. Under the new guidelines, residents are asked to maintain social distancing practices of at least six feet while business owners are asked that have no more than ten people in one area at a time.

If businesses cannot adhere to these guidelines, Coppinger said they will need to restructure their operations to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. He also strongly recommended that all employees continue to wear protective face masks.

“Hamilton County appreciates everyone’s comments and opinions over the last few months," Mayor Coppinger said in a statement released to thed media on Friday. "After much consideration, we will be following Governor Lee’s order, as we have consistently, to start re-opening businesses through a phased process. That process, called 'Tennessee Pledge', is listed below."

Click here for the PDF of Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge.

"We continue to strongly advise individuals only to visit places they need to go and to practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently and covering their face when sneezing and coughing," Mayor Coppinger added.

"High-risk groups are still encouraged to stay home. This includes citizens 65 years and older, as well as any individuals with underlying health conditions. We appreciate the continued cooperation of all residents during this time.”