Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Adjusts Access To Several Parks

In response to State and local Executive Orders, The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department is announcing the following changes, effective Saturday, April 4:

Tennessee Riverpark: CLOSED

Enterprise South Nature Park: OPEN for passive day-use only, no restrooms

Chester Frost Park: OPEN for passive day-use only, limited restrooms

When visiting your parks, please act responsibly with regard to social distancing and park capacity.

  • Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms
  • Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during use of parks or trails
  • Make other users aware of your presence and maintain proper distance at all times
  • If you are unable to maintain social distancing, find and alternate location or time to visit your park

