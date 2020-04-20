Hamilton County Schools Expand Food Delivery

Wolftever Creek Elementary reopens after power problems
Food locations are expanding this week as Wolftever Creek Elementary reopens for food service, the John A Patten Recreation Center opens, and bus routes and stops are added to the new streamlined bus delivery. Wolftever Creek was closed last week due to a loss of power caused by storm damage.
The Hamilton County Schools cafeteria locations will provide food pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. You do not need to enter the school cafeteria. The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days.
Food is free to any child 18 and under at sites and bus stops. Federal requirements that children accompany adults to the site have been waived so children are not required to accompany an adult to a food pick-up location or bus stop to receive free meals.
The locations in Hamilton County Schools for food pick up are:
Opportunity Zone
- Clifton Hills Elementary
- East Lake Elementary
- Hardy Elementary
- Orchard Knob Elementary
Harrison Bay
- Bess T Shepherd Elementary
- Harrison Elementary
- Ooltewah Elementary
- Snow Hill
- Wallace A Smith Elementary
- Wolftever Creek Elementary
Missionary Ridge
- CSLA
- East Ridge Elementary
- East Side Elementary
- Spring Creek Elementary
North River
- Hixson High
- Middle Valley Elementary
- Soddy Elementary
Rock Point
- Brown Academy
- Nolan Elementary
- Red Bank Elementary
- Rivermont Elementary
- John A Patten Recreation Center
Bus routes and stops have been added including routes at Daisy Elementary, Hixson Elementary, DuPont Elementary, Hardy Elementary, East Brainerd Elementary, and Harrison Elementary to the targeted stops serving the community. The bus stops are located on the morning elementary routes buses normally run.
Routes will start at 11 a.m., and buses should complete food delivery by 1 p.m. Buses will also run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The bus routes will be specific to a bus number, but the actual bus will not be the vehicle that runs the food delivery route. Look for a smaller bus to deliver food each day.
Bus Routes (The actual bus number will not deliver the food)
- 3 North Hamilton County Elementary
- 7 Daisy Elementary
- 13 Soddy Elementary
- 22 Daisy Elementary
- 47 Woodmore Elementary
- 66 Spring Creek Elementary
- 76 Spring Creek Elementary
- 76 Woodmore (This bus runs two elementary school routes)
- 92 Hixson Elementary
- 326 Hixson Elementary
- 330 Red Bank Elementary
- 333 Alpine Crest Elementary
- 335 DuPont Elementary
- 335 Rivermont Elementary (Bus runs two elementary routes)
- 336 East Brainerd Elementary
- 354 Snow Hill Elementary
- 367 Lakeside Academy
- 370 Lookout Valley Elementary
- 375 Battle Academy
- 379 Brown Academy
- 380 Hardy Elementary
- 393 East Lake Academy
- 394 Calvin Donaldson Elementary
- 397 Clifton Hills Elementary
- 399 East Ridge Elementary
- 407 Bess T Shepherd Elementary
- 422 Red Bank Elementary
- 437 Harrison Elementary
- 447 Calvin Donaldson Elementary
If you have a question about a route, please check the listing of stops or contact the Transportation Hotline number at 423-498-5555.
Full list of resources for families: https://www.hcde.org/hcs-continued-learning/resources_for_families
Volunteers are needed for the foodservice program. If you would like to help, please complete a volunteer form.