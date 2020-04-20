Hamilton County Schools Expand Food Delivery

Wolftever Creek Elementary reopens after power problems

Food locations are expanding this week as Wolftever Creek Elementary reopens for food service, the John A Patten Recreation Center opens, and bus routes and stops are added to the new streamlined bus delivery.  Wolftever Creek was closed last week due to a loss of power caused by storm damage.

The Hamilton County Schools cafeteria locations will provide food pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.  You do not need to enter the school cafeteria.  The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days.

Food is free to any child 18 and under at sites and bus stops.  Federal requirements that children accompany adults to the site have been waived so children are not required to accompany an adult to a food pick-up location or bus stop to receive free meals.

The locations in Hamilton County Schools for food pick up are:

Opportunity Zone

  • Clifton Hills Elementary
  • East Lake Elementary
  • Hardy Elementary
  • Orchard Knob Elementary

Harrison Bay

  • Bess T Shepherd Elementary
  • Harrison Elementary
  • Ooltewah Elementary  
  • Snow Hill
  • Wallace A Smith Elementary
  • Wolftever Creek Elementary

Missionary Ridge

  • CSLA
  • East Ridge Elementary
  • East Side Elementary
  • Spring Creek Elementary

North River

  • Hixson High
  • Middle Valley Elementary
  • Soddy Elementary

Rock Point

  • Brown Academy
  • Nolan Elementary
  • Red Bank Elementary
  • Rivermont Elementary
  • John A Patten Recreation Center

Bus routes and stops have been added including routes at Daisy Elementary, Hixson Elementary, DuPont Elementary, Hardy Elementary, East Brainerd Elementary, and Harrison Elementary to the targeted stops serving the community.  The bus stops are located on the morning elementary routes buses normally run. 

Routes will start at 11 a.m., and buses should complete food delivery by 1 p.m.  Buses will also run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.  The bus routes will be specific to a bus number, but the actual bus will not be the vehicle that runs the food delivery route.  Look for a smaller bus to deliver food each day.   

Specific bus route stops

Bus Routes (The actual bus number will not deliver the food)                                   

  •     3  North Hamilton County Elementary
  •     7  Daisy Elementary
  •   13  Soddy Elementary
  •   22  Daisy Elementary
  •   47  Woodmore Elementary
  •   66  Spring Creek Elementary
  •   76  Spring Creek Elementary
  •   76  Woodmore (This bus runs two elementary school routes)
  •   92  Hixson Elementary
  • 326  Hixson Elementary
  • 330  Red Bank Elementary
  • 333  Alpine Crest Elementary
  • 335  DuPont Elementary
  • 335  Rivermont Elementary (Bus runs two elementary routes)
  • 336  East Brainerd Elementary
  • 354  Snow Hill Elementary
  • 367  Lakeside Academy
  • 370  Lookout Valley Elementary
  • 375  Battle Academy
  • 379  Brown Academy
  • 380  Hardy Elementary
  • 393  East Lake Academy
  • 394  Calvin Donaldson Elementary
  • 397 Clifton Hills Elementary
  • 399  East Ridge Elementary
  • 407  Bess T Shepherd Elementary
  • 422  Red Bank Elementary
  • 437  Harrison Elementary
  • 447  Calvin Donaldson Elementary

If you have a question about a route, please check the listing of stops or contact the Transportation Hotline number at 423-498-5555.

Full list of resources for families: https://www.hcde.org/hcs-continued-learning/resources_for_families

Volunteers are needed for the foodservice program.  If you would like to help, please complete a volunteer form.

