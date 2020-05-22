Health Department Closes Bonnyshire COVID-19 Testing Site, Opens Four New Testing Sites

Health Department Closes Bonnyshire COVID-19 Testing Site and Opens Four New Testing Sites

The Hamilton County Health Department is closing their COVID-19 testing site at the Bonnyshire Emissions Testing Center and relocating this service to four different Hamilton County schools: Brainerd High School, East Lake Academy, Hardy Elementary, and Orchard Knob Elementary.

The move comes about as vehicle emissions testing prepares to resume across the state. The Health Department would like to thank its partner Opus Inspections for allowing use of the facility.

“Since launching our COVID-19 testing on April 3rd, we have tested several thousand people through our Bonnyshire site,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Our new locations are centrally located within the most populated area of the county and will allow us to test thousands more. The new sites will be easily accessed by walk-up, drive-up, or by public transportation.”

None of the testing will occur inside the school buildings. Testing will be performed in drive-through or walk-up tents in the parking lots. The Chattanooga Police Department will continue to provide traffic support at each site.

Each of the new sites will operate between 7AM-11AM. No appointment is required, no physician referral necessary, and no symptoms need be present. Walk-ups and drive-ups are allowed. All testing is free.

Please do not call the Hamilton County Department of Education about this service. All questions should be directed to the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383.

Hardy Elementary School - 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Monday-Sunday the following dates:

(Tuesday-Sunday the week of Memorial Day)

Hours: 7AM-11AM

May 26-May 31

June 8- June 14

June 22-June 28

July 6- July 12

July 20-July 26

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts - 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Monday-Friday the following dates:

Hours: 7AM-11AM

May 26- May 29

June 8- June 12

June 22- June 26

July 6 - July 10

July 20- July 24

Brainerd High School - 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Monday-Sunday the following dates:

Hours: 7AM-11AM

June 1 - June 7

June 15-June 21

June 29- July 5

July 13-July 19

July 27-August 2

Orchard Knob Elementary School - 2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday-Friday the following dates:

Hours: 7AM-11AM

June 1- June 5

June 15-June 19

June 29- July 3

July 13-July 17

July 27- July 31

The new COVID-19 testing sites will operate through July 2020.

For questions about COVID-19 testing and information, call the COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383.

For information about Tennessee resuming emissions testing, visit their website.