Hamilton County Health Department consolidates resources to fight COVID-19
The Health Department’s Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) has been updated to allow more resources to be diverted to the COVID-19 response. The new lists of essential services and temporarily suspended services are below:
The essential Health Department services still in operation are as follows. Please note, some of these services have changed from full to partial:
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) – phone triage, clients should call 209-8250 before coming to the clinic.
Family Planning – phone triage, clients should call 209-8350 before coming to the clinic.
Pediatrics – phone triage for sick children only. Parents should call 209-8050 before coming to the clinic.
Vital Records (Birth and Death Certificates) – effective immediately, no walk-ins, all requests by mail or fax, see website for required documentation and applications. Services provided for cremation/funerals will continue to be handled via phone and fax.
Tuberculosis Control Activities - will continue for medication pick up and case follow up. Clients should call 209-8030 before coming to the clinic.
Post Exposure Tetanus
WIC – Now Provided via Phone Calls, 423-209-8050.
Homeless Health Care Center – Primary Care and Sick Care
Emergency Dental Care
Environmental Services - Foodborne Outbreak Response and Rabies Testing
Breastfeeding Support
Pediatric Lead Testing of Suspected Elevations
The temporarily suspended services are as follows:
Immunizations and well child physicals
Home Visits/Community Outreach
Community Meetings
Routine Restaurant Inspections
Preventative Dental Services
Well Child Physical Exams
Car Seat Program
Resources can be found on the Health Department’s COVID-19 web page. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 is urged to call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383, which is available in both English and Spanish.