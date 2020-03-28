Hamilton County Health Department consolidates resources to fight COVID-19

The Health Department’s Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) has been updated to allow more resources to be diverted to the COVID-19 response. The new lists of essential services and temporarily suspended services are below:

The essential Health Department services still in operation are as follows. Please note, some of these services have changed from full to partial:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) – phone triage, clients should call 209-8250 before coming to the clinic.

Family Planning – phone triage, clients should call 209-8350 before coming to the clinic.

Pediatrics – phone triage for sick children only. Parents should call 209-8050 before coming to the clinic.

Vital Records (Birth and Death Certificates) – effective immediately, no walk-ins, all requests by mail or fax, see website for required documentation and applications. Services provided for cremation/funerals will continue to be handled via phone and fax.

Tuberculosis Control Activities - will continue for medication pick up and case follow up. Clients should call 209-8030 before coming to the clinic.

Post Exposure Tetanus

WIC – Now Provided via Phone Calls, 423-209-8050.

Homeless Health Care Center – Primary Care and Sick Care

Emergency Dental Care

Environmental Services - Foodborne Outbreak Response and Rabies Testing

Breastfeeding Support

Pediatric Lead Testing of Suspected Elevations

The temporarily suspended services are as follows:

Immunizations and well child physicals

Home Visits/Community Outreach

Community Meetings

Routine Restaurant Inspections

Preventative Dental Services

Well Child Physical Exams

Car Seat Program

Resources can be found on the Health Department’s COVID-19 web page. Anyone with questions about COVID-19 is urged to call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383, which is available in both English and Spanish.