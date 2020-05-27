Health Department Expands Free Testing Sites In Hamilton County

The following list details Health Department affiliated COVID-19 testing sites and events in Hamilton County. The Health Department operates the four Hamilton County school testing sites and the Homeless Healthcare Center site.

The Health Department partners with the remaining sites and events. All testing opportunities affiliated with the Health Department and listed below are FREE and open to the public. These sites only test for current COVID-19 infection. They do not test for the antibody.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 testing in Hamilton County, please call the COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. This page was updated on May 26, 2020.

Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up School Testing Sites - Click here to download a flyer.

All school sites are open for testing from 7am to 11am.

Open to the public without an appointment.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.

Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Hours: 7AM-11AM

Monday-Sunday the following dates:

(Tuesday-Sunday the week of Memorial Day)

May 26-May 31

June 8- June 14

June 22-June 28

East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Hours: 7AM-11AM

Monday-Friday the following dates:

(Tuesday-Sunday the week of Memorial Day)

May 26- May 29

June 8- June 12

June 22- June 26

Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Hours: 7AM-11AM

Monday-Sunday the following dates:

June 1 - June 7

June 15-June 21

June 29- June 30

Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Hours: 7AM-11AM

Monday-Friday the following dates:

June 1- June 5

June 15-June 19

June 29- June 30

The Hamilton County Health Department partners with various organizations to offer the following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing events across Hamilton County.

Camp Jordan - Parking Lot

Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28

Hours: 9:00am - 4:30pm

Appointment required, visit: https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing

Partnering Organizations: City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems and Kroger Health

New Hope Baptist Church

3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

Wednesday, May 27

Hours: 10:00am - 3:00pm

Partnering Organizations: Cempa, LifeSpring Community Health, Alleo Health

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Wednesday, May 27

9:00 am - 11:30 am

Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed. Details: (423) 209-5800

Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)

Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm

Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800

Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street

Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.

More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/

Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site

For more information, please call: (423) 265-2273

https://www.cempa.org/latest-news/

For a complete calendar of upcoming events and the latest updates, please visit http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/HealthDepartmentAffiliatedFREETestingSitesinHamiltonCounty.aspx