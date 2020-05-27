Health Department Expands Free Testing Sites In Hamilton County
The following list details Health Department affiliated COVID-19 testing sites and events in Hamilton County. The Health Department operates the four Hamilton County school testing sites and the Homeless Healthcare Center site.
The Health Department partners with the remaining sites and events. All testing opportunities affiliated with the Health Department and listed below are FREE and open to the public. These sites only test for current COVID-19 infection. They do not test for the antibody.
If you have any questions about COVID-19 testing in Hamilton County, please call the COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. This page was updated on May 26, 2020.
Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up School Testing Sites - Click here to download a flyer.
- All school sites are open for testing from 7am to 11am.
- Open to the public without an appointment.
- Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423)-209-8383 for questions.
Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
- 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
- Monday-Sunday the following dates:
- (Tuesday-Sunday the week of Memorial Day)
- May 26-May 31
- June 8- June 14
- June 22-June 28
East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
- 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
- Monday-Friday the following dates:
- (Tuesday-Sunday the week of Memorial Day)
- May 26- May 29
- June 8- June 12
- June 22- June 26
Brainerd High - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
- 1020 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
- Monday-Sunday the following dates:
- June 1 - June 7
- June 15-June 21
- June 29- June 30
Orchard Knob Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
- 2000 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
- Monday-Friday the following dates:
- June 1- June 5
- June 15-June 19
- June 29- June 30
The Hamilton County Health Department partners with various organizations to offer the following "pop-up" community COVID-19 testing events across Hamilton County.
Camp Jordan - Parking Lot
- Wednesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 28
- Hours: 9:00am - 4:30pm
- Appointment required, visit: https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing
- Partnering Organizations: City of East Ridge, Cherokee Health Systems and Kroger Health
New Hope Baptist Church
- 3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Wednesday, May 27
- Hours: 10:00am - 3:00pm
- Partnering Organizations: Cempa, LifeSpring Community Health, Alleo Health
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
- Wednesday, May 27
- 9:00 am - 11:30 am
- Walk-up for homeless/transient, no appointment needed. Details: (423) 209-5800
Homeless Healthcare Center (Hamilton County Health Department campus on 11th Street)
- Monday - Friday; 7:30 am - 4:30 pm
- Homeless/Transient clients. Details: (423) 209-5800
Clinica Medicos – 1300 E. 23rd Street
- Open for drive through and walk up testing daily. Please call (423) 760-4000 to make an appointment.
- More information: https://www.clinicamedicos.org/
Cempa Community Cares Mobile Testing Site
- For more information, please call: (423) 265-2273
- https://www.cempa.org/latest-news/
For a complete calendar of upcoming events and the latest updates, please visit http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/HealthDepartmentAffiliatedFREETestingSitesinHamiltonCounty.aspx