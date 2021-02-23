American Heart Association And CHI Memorial Encourage Wellbeing In The Workplace

The Covid-19 pandemic has made a dramatic change to how almost all Chattanoogans live, work and play. The American Heart Association (AHA) and CHI Memorial are bringing the Chattanooga Worksite Wellness Summit to the community virtually to help encourage better physical and mental health.

Building a healthy workplace and encouraging a healthy workforce can lead to increased productivity, less absenteeism, and health-spend savings for employees and employers. Traditionally, the Chattanooga Worksite Wellness Summit is a one-day in-person event as part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good movement.

This year, the AHA and CHI Memorial have decided to provide three sessions virtually to address mental health, physical health and how to make your workplace healthier wherever that may be.

There is no cost to register and the sessions will focus on:

Anyone interested in healthier workplaces can attend. Topics will speak directly to individuals and acknowledge a variety of environments including work-from-home or on-site employees. To learn more and register, visit heart.org/Chattanooga. Healthy for Good is locally sponsored in Chattanooga by CHI Memorial.

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!