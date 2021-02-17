Alleo Health System Provides Support Group For Grieving Teens

Help and support are available to teens who may be feeling isolated and alone in their grief. Alleo Health System’s grief counseling program is offering Teen Tuesdays in March to provide an outlet for teens ages 13 to 18 to express their heartache.

Alleo Health System, a Chattanooga based not-for-profit healthcare organization, has adapted to a virtual setting utilizing Zoom to continue providing counseling services and support groups during the time of social distancing. One of the many groups provided is Teen Tuesdays, a three-week group for teens ages 13 to 18 who have experienced a significant death in their lives.

“Teens grieve in their own time and their own way, and after a significant death, navigating those emotions can seem impossible,” said Susan Latta, Director of Grief Counseling. “After a loss, it’s important to find a community who understands what you’re going through and an outlet that works for you. Grief is never one size fits all.”

Teen Tuesdays will bring together teens with similar experiences to help them understand they are not alone. Each session is an hour and a half and will use conversation, creativity, and other outlets to help each teen share their story and navigate their grief journey. Since the pandemic, individuals have joined Alleo Health’s support groups from as far as Minnesota and Michigan, connecting people who may not have met under normal circumstances.

Alleo Health’s grief support groups are open to anyone, regardless of whether they have had a family member benefit from Alleo Health’s hospice or palliative care programs. Teen Tuesdays will take place March 2, 9 and 16 from 6:30 to 8 PM EST. The deadline to register is February 23. The cost is $10 per teen and $25 for a family with 3 or more teens. For more information or to register, visit alleohealth.org/teen-tuesdays or call Susan Latta, Director of Grief Counseling, at 423-805-7112.

Alleo Health System, the parent company of Hospice of Chattanooga, Palliative Care Services, and Comprehensive Care, offers numerous grief support groups throughout the year, all of which are online through Zoom. Support group and grief counseling are available to the community at no cost and is not based on whether the individual or their family has utilized Alleo Health’s services before. To learn more, visit alleohealth.org/grief-support or call 423-805-7112.

