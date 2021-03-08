American Heart Association Challenges Community To Live Fierce

A recent community assessment by the American Heart Association with stakeholder focus groups identified blood pressure and tobacco prevention in teens as key priorities in Hamilton County.

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, is addressing these issues and inviting everyone to live fierce for better well-being and health. Live Fierce is the Association’s new mission concept that binds the power of the organization’s brand with its comprehensive impact.

“By boldly addressing the health issues impacting Hamilton County we are coming together around the Live Fierce mindset to help embolden all those who call the Tennessee Valley home to make health a priority,” said Dr. Christopher LeSar, President of the American Heart Association Board of Directors. “We are working to create sustainable policy, system and environmental changes to ensure equitable health for everyone in our community.”

In support of the American Heart Association’s work, The Vascular Institute of Chattanooga’s physicians Dr. Chris LeSar, Dr. Dan Krcelic, Dr. William Harris and Dr. Elizabeth Hartmann have extended their Live Fierce: Life is Why sponsorship into 2024. Projects related to the sponsorship will focus on improving blood pressure management throughout the Tennessee Valley, while also bringing additional awareness to Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) which is a key indicator of cardiovascular disease risk.

Through local initiatives the Association is taking steps to help raise awareness of heart disease and stroke, and address and mitigate the root causes of health care disparities. Tobacco prevention is also an important area of emphasis; many teens are unaware of the dangers or vaping or smoking.

“By focusing on those we serve, we can channel heartfelt intensity into advocating, motivating and educating people so they are empowered to live longer, healthier lives,” said Emily Niespodziany, Executive Director of the American Heart Association. “Without our sponsors like Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, this work would not be possible. Our passionate volunteers and sponsors are key to us building a healthier Chattanooga together.”

To learn more about programs, events and volunteer opportunities, visit heart.org/Chattanooga.

