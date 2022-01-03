American Heart Association, CHI Memorial Promote Mental Well-Being At Work

Constant, or chronic, stress can affect risk factors and behaviors that raise the risk of heart disease and stroke. Today, 1 in 3 Americans report being worried or depressed and more than half of U.S. adults say that COVID-19 has negatively impacted their mental well-being due to worry and stress.

The American Heart Association (AHA) and CHI Memorial are bringing the Chattanooga Worksite Wellness Summit to the community virtually to help encourage better physical and mental health.

Building a healthy workplace and encouraging a healthy workforce can lead to increased productivity, less absenteeism, and health-spend savings for employees and employers. Traditionally, the Chattanooga Worksite Wellness Summit is a one-day in-person event as part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good movement. In 2021, the AHA and CHI Memorial decided to provide sessions virtually to address workplace health and attendees loved the new convenient format.

Rhonda Scott, PhD, market chief operating officer and CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga president, and American Heart Association board member said, "Since the beginning of the pandemic, employees are more aware of and open about mental health issues. As employers, we need to provide the right opportunities and support to help our employees be the best they can be. The Chattanooga Worksite Wellness Summit will help businesses, no matter the size, develop and institute programs and strategies that will strengthen the overall health of our workforce for years to come."

Anyone interested in healthier workplaces can attend these sessions. Topics will speak directly to individuals and acknowledge a variety of environments including work-from-home or on-site employees. To learn more and register for the first event on January 7th, visit heart.org/Chattanooga.

Healthy for Good is locally sponsored in Chattanooga by CHI Memorial.